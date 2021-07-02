Eternal Parachute Nylon Double Hammock for $19
SideDeal · 46 mins ago
Eternal Parachute Nylon Double Hammock
$19 $40
free shipping w/ membership

That's a savings of $21 off list and about $11 less than you'd pay for a similar kit. Buy Now at SideDeal

  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
  • 2 10-foot loop straps
  • 2 spring traps
  • 440-lb. max capacity
  • matching carry pouch
