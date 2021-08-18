Eternal Living Solar LED Pathway Light w/ Bug Zapper 2-Pack for $20

New
$20 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $40 off the list price. Plus, use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- 16.5" high
- weatherproof design
- UV mode to kill insects
- auto dusk to dawn sensor
Details
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Lotus Solar LED Pathway Light
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "KOEMDYSU" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Garden Gaga via Amazon.
Features
- IP67 waterproof
- 700-lumen
- 6,500K Cold White
Amazon · 2 days ago
Poocci Solar LED Garden Lights 8-Pack
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50BG1N8E" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Poocci via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- remote control
- 16 colors
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Fudosa Solar Garden Lights 2-Pack
$11 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "J7DMLAIU" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Colorful B.
- Sold by HiMaYi via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- heat & frost resistant
- 1,600mAh large capacity battery
SideDeal · 1 mo ago
Incase Hardshell Case for 13" MacBook Air
$10 $50
free shipping for members
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
Features
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
SideDeal · 2 days ago
Ring LED Motion-Activated Outdoor Lights w/ Smart Bridge
from $49
free shipping
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
Tips
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
Features
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
SideDeal · 1 day ago
Nextex Men's Assorted Athletic Shorts 5-Pack (L sizes)
$29 $125
free shipping
You'd pay $3 more via other sellers. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- You must choose the size in cart (L and XL are only available) before applying the coupon code.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
New
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Halo Mini-Lite LED Flashlights 3-Pack
$9 $30
free shipping
Save $21 off list price, and apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- LED bulb
- Includes three mini-light flashlights, 3 AAA batteries, and three gift boxes
- Leather strap and carabiner
