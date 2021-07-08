Eternal Kitchen 32-Piece Chocolate Fondue Set for $19
New
SideDeal · 23 mins ago
Eternal Kitchen 32-Piece Chocolate Fondue Set
$19 $39
free shipping for members

That's $20 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal

Tips
  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
  • includes 6 molds, 10 skewers, 10 4" forks, spiral fork/truffle dipper, spatula, flat chocolate-making fork, draining rack, heating unit, and aluminum pot
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances SideDeal
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register