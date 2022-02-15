MorningSave · 11 hrs ago
$8 $19
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Update: The code only takes off $8, making shipping 99 cents.
Features
- maximum temperature of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Sierra · 3 wks ago
Rae Dunn Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle
$15 $68
free shipping w/ $75
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
Tips
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
Features
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Kirkland's · 1 wk ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Eahthni Garlic Rocker
$6.99 $35
free shipping
Apply coupon code "8074E1YR" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and shipped by Senhon via Amazon.
Features
- 304 food grade stainless steel
- designed for garlic and ginger
- includes silicone garlic peeler and cleaning brush
- Model: 1137
Amazon · 1 day ago
Tayama 55-lb. Capacity Rice Dispenser
$53 $75
free shipping
It's $22 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pull-out drawer
- removable top lid
- dispenses 1/2 cup or 1 cup at a time
- Model: PG-25R
Ends Today
MorningSave · 1 day ago
Disposable KN95 Mask 50-Pack
$24 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $36 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 11 hrs ago
RFID-Blocking 36-Card Wallet
2 for $19 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to save. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Select color before applying coupon code.
Features
- ID window slot
MorningSave · 11 hrs ago
Touch of Eco NiteBrite Solar Gutter / Fence Lights 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 11 hrs ago
Refurb Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh USB-C Charger 4-Pack
$16 $240
free shipping
You'd expect to pay at least $40 for a similar 4-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register