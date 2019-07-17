Etekcity via Amazon offers the Etekcity Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $26.39 with free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 12.2” x 12.2” tempered glass platform
- provides readings up to 400-lbs.
- connects with smartphone app
- Model: ESF17
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
