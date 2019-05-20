Office Essentials via Rakuten offers the the Essentials by OFM Racing Style Leather Gaming Chair in Red for $58.39. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that price to $46.71. With free shipping, that's $3 under our December mention the second lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $14.) It features height adjustment, recline control, flip up arms, and 360-degree swivel. Deal ends May 27.