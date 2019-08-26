StackSocial · 28 mins ago
Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle
from $1
free shipping

StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.

Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now

Features
  • Microsoft Excel Course
  • Advanced Microsoft Excel Course
  • Microsoft PowerPoint Course
  • Microsoft Outlook Course
  • Microsoft Word Course
Details
Comments
  Published 16 hr ago
    Verified 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
Popularity: 5/5
Leave a comment!

9 comments
FatCatDown
The posts lately, what gives? Miss the old dealnews. From what I understand pay $1 and it is a crapshoot whether you get word, excel or some training videos. You have to pay the average to get everything.
4 hr 32 min ago
gcipollini
Misleading title. It should have training in the title. It is not a version of Microsoft office.
4 hr 43 min ago
gcipollini
Deceptive, misleading. You should be ashamed.
4 hr 57 min ago
KindaConfused
Not Office, this is a training video package. Very misleading!
8 hr 34 min ago
mcclain
Horrible copy for training videos. @Dealnews editor, you should have a discussion about this listing with the author.
9 hr 26 min ago
jaytee83
thanks for the comments, was going to buy. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY! its training videos
11 hr 4 min ago
Remedo
Thank you namrog. I almost bought this thinking it was software. Keep it up....
11 hr 47 min ago
namrog
Dealnews, deceptive as all get out you have become...

"thePlace" is absolutely correct. You do NOT get "Office" with this, you pay for training videos!!! Fine print at bottom of this site's page states the following:

"Note: Software not included."

Beware!
12 hr 59 min ago
thePlace
This appears to be a bundle of training courses only; no software included.
13 hr 9 min ago