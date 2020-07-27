New
Musician's Friend · 1 hr ago
Ernie Ball FlexTune Clip-On Tuner 2-Pack
$30 $60
free shipping

That's $10 less than you'd pay for two of these elsewhere. Buy Now at Musician's Friend

Features
  • guitar, bass, ukulele, and violin tuning modes
  • 2" LCD display
  • mic or clip vibration sensor modes
  • 360° pivot arm
