New
Musician's Friend · 1 hr ago
$30 $60
free shipping
That's $10 less than you'd pay for two of these elsewhere. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Features
- guitar, bass, ukulele, and violin tuning modes
- 2" LCD display
- mic or clip vibration sensor modes
- 360° pivot arm
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
3 mos ago
Home School Piano
Level 1 for free
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
Features
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kole Imports Moving Melody Ukulele
$9 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sakana Sisters via Amazon.
Sweetwater · 1 wk ago
Sweetwater Summer Drum Sale
Up to 55% off
free shipping
Save on drum kits, thrones, pedals, percussion pads, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Kids' 21-Piece Percussion Instrument Set
$22 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "087INS-AFS" to drop the price to $21.99; a savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- includes a tambourine, 2 shaker eggs, 2 wrist bells, 2 claves, 2 finger castanets, a pair of maracas, and more
Musician's Friend · 1 mo ago
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition Electric Guitar
$499 $699
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- available in Ocean Blue at this price
Features
- flame maple top
- mahogany body with gloss finish
- 22 frets
- fixed bridge
- master volume, tone controls
- 3-way pickup switch
- coil split
Sign In or Register