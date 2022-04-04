Save $365 off the list price. Buy Now at logicfox.net
- In Black at this price.
- firm lumbar support
- headrest/seat height adjustments
- tilt adjustment
- 3D armrests
-
Expires 4/4/2022
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Shop over 100 used styles for office, gaming, and lounge. Why buy Herman Miller, especially with the higher prices even on used items? Because, not only are they made with comfort and posture in mind (good for your overall health), but they are made to last. A new model direct from Herman Miller would carry a 12-year warranty, almost unheard of in the industry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair for $1,257 ($538 off list).
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Many items receive free delivery, while others are only available for store pickup.
- Pictured is the Realspace Lenzer Mesh High-Back Task Chair for $180 ($110 off).
Task chairs and managers chairs start at $90, guest chairs are from $55, and executive chairs are from $210. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Staples Emerge Vortex Gaming Chair for $129.99 ($100 off).
- Oversize items may incur handling fees.
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "35GA39ZZ" for a savings of $124. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fang Cunzi via Amazon.
- Flip-up Arms
- Adjustable Height
- Lumbar Support
- Headrest
Save $135 off the list price. Buy Now at logicfox.net
- In Mint Green or Black.
- fixed armrests
- 2" nylon wheels
- adjustable height
Sign In or Register