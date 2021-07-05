Ergonomic Midback Mesh Office Chair for $40

It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by home-fine via eBay
- available in several colors (Larger Size Grey pictured)
- adjustable height
- casters
- 360-degree swivel
Published 1 hr ago
That's $350 less than you'd pay from Steelcase direct for a factory-sealed option.
- A 10-Year Madison Seating Warranty is included.
- Sold by madisonseating via eBay.
- seat flexors
- four comfort settings
- 5" pneumatic adjustable height
- tested for up to 300-lbs.
Apply coupon code "506HR5NA" for a savings of $17.
- Available in Black/Green.
- Sold by LPHY Co.Ltd. via Amazon.
- wheels light-up when they roll
- withstands loads up to 650-lbs.
- universal size stem of 7/16" diameter x 7/8"
- Model: LPHY1234
That's $376 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller.
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- standard armpads
- carpet casters
Apply code "50CE9UZT" to save 50%.
- Sold by iCoudy Store via Amazon.
- adjustable lumbar support
- flip-up arms
- 360° swivel
- height adjustable
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay.
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts.
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's the lowest price we could find by $21.
Update: It's now $119.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
