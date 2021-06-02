Ergodyne ProFlex Back Support Brace for $17

Most sizes of these go for at least $20 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Mostly available in large or small sizes.
- shoulder straps
- adjustable fit
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- self locking carabiner
- 1680D elastic webbing
- ANSI/ISEA 121-2018 standard
- 10-lb. tool weight capacity
- Model: 3100F(x)
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
It's $44 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- designed for use with Husky 6-ft. workbench
- Model: G7200AS-US
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
