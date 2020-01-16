Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Equity by La Crosse 0.9" LED Digital Desktop Alarm Clock
$10 $12
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • blue LED display
  • 9V battery as backup (not included)
  • ascending alarm sound & 9-minute snooze duration
  • Model: 75903
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Gadgets Walmart La Crosse Technology
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register