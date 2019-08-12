- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Equity by La Crosse 0.9" LED Digital Desktop Alarm Clock in Silver for $9.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Taylor Precision Products 8" Springfield Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer for $5.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we could find by $2, and the best deal we've ever seen. Buy Now
StackSocial offers this Bluetooth Key Finder 4-Pack in Pink for $29. Coupon code "DN10" cuts that to $26.10. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the La Crosse Technology Projection Alarm Clock with Indoor Temperature for $14.72 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Sign In or Register