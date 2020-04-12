Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Equate Severe Sinus Congestion & Pain 325 mg 24-Count
$3
free shiping w/ $35

You'd pay three times as much for the name brand version of this medicine. (For further comparison, it's $3 under the best price we could find for the Target branded version.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • features pain reliever, fever reducer, expectorant, and nasal decongestant
  • same active ingredients as Tylenol Sinus Severe
