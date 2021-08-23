Equate Nighttime Cold & Flu Relief 12-oz. Bottle: 66 cents in cart
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Equate Nighttime Cold & Flu Relief 12-oz. Bottle
66 cents in cart $6
pickup

It's $5 off and the best price we could find. For further comparison, it's $8 under the best price we could find for a name-brand version of this formulation. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Note that the price may vary by ZIP code.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • comparable to active ingredients in Nyquil Cold & Flu
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Medicine & Medical Walmart Equate
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
itisme
free shipping if you have Walmart+
36 min ago