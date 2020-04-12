Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Equate Mucus ER Extended-Release Tablets 600 mg 20-Count
$9
free shipping w/ $35

That's at least $2 under what you'd pay for the name-brand version of this medication. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • features guaifenesin 600mg expectorant
  • same active ingredient as Mucinex
