Walmart offers ten Equate Flushable Wipes 48-Packs (480 total wipes) in Fresh Scent for $12.06. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
  • hypoallergenic & alcohol-free
  • pop-up dispensing
  • contains aloe and vitamin E