Walmart · 42 mins ago
Equate Extra Strength 500mg Acetaminophen PM Caplets 100-Count Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $8 for a similar strength and quantity elsewhere after shipping. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping is free for orders of $35 or more, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Features
  • comparable to Extra Strength Tylenol PM
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
