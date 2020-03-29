Get essential items at Walgreens drive-thrus. Here's how it works, per Walgreens 1. Pull up and ask for a menu of available items like household goods, pain relief, grocery, cough & cold, baby formula, medical supplies.



2. Tell us your order -- no need to pre-order, leave your car, or go in store.



3. We'll assemble your order and get you on your way.



Drive-thru Shopping: Select products available at Walgreens locations with drive-thrus. Products are subject to availability and purchase quantity restrictions apply.