Walmart · 1 hr ago
Equate Extra Strength 500mg Acetaminophen Caplets 250-Count Bottle 2-Pack
$7
free shipping w/ $35

That's at least $13 less than you'd expect to pay for similar quantities from a brand name elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • add to an order of over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply
Features
  • contains the same active ingredient as Tylenol
  • pain reliever/fever reducer
  • aspirin and caffeine free
  • gluten free
