Macy's · 25 mins ago
Epoca Primula Classic 5-Cup Tea Press
$8 $18
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Epoca Primula Classic 18-oz. Tea Press for $7.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
Features
  • Stainless steel infuser
  • Angled spout
