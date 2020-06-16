New
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition Electric Guitar
$499 $699
  • available in Ocean Blue at this price
  • flame maple top
  • mahogany body with gloss finish
  • 22 frets
  • fixed bridge
  • master volume, tone controls
  • 3-way pickup switch
  • coil split
