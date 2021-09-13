New
Sweetwater · 10 mins ago
$549 $699
free shipping
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Available in Aged Wine Red Gloss.
Features
- sitka spruce top; mahogany back and sides; mahogany C-neck; laurel fingerboard
- dreadnought body
- mother-of-pearl fingerboard dots
- Fishman electronics
Details
Comments
Expires 10/1/2021
Published 10 min ago
New
Sweetwater · 23 mins ago
Sweetwater Guitar Month Sale
Save on guitars, basses, amps, & more
free shipping
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
Apple Services · 1 mo ago
Fender Tune Guitar App w/ Tune Plus for iOS / Android
free
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
Tips
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
Features
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Musician's Friend · 1 mo ago
Fender Strap Blocks 4-Pack
$2.89 $4
free shipping
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Eastar · 3 days ago
Eastar 32-Key Soprano Melodica
$10 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Eastar
Tips
- In Blue or Pink.
Features
- inlcudes carry bag, two shoulder straps, and two short mouthpieces
New
Sweetwater · 6 mins ago
Morley Mini DJ Ashba Skeleton Wah Guitar Effects Pedal
$99 $229
free shipping
That's $130 less than you'd pay other reputable sellers. Buy Now at Sweetwater
Features
- signature wah-wah pedal of Sixx:A.M./Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba
- custom inductor and internal wah level trim pot
- switch-less operation
- glows in the dark
