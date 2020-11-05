Catch up on the games you may have missed with this sale. Titles include Crysis Remastered, Control Ultimate Edition, Red Dead Redemption II, and more. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- Some games may be for mature audiences only.
Expires 11/5/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 100 new and refurbished video games and accessories. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo
- This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Save on over 120 titles with prices starting from $2. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Death Stranding, Days Gone, Destiny 2, Fallout 4, and more
It costs $15 elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- adventure, turn based, action game
Honestly -- who doesn't want $10 coupon for free to spend at Epic? Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- The $10 off coupon expires November 1st 2020, 2:59 AM ET.
- Get the Switch version of the game for free here.
- It still stands as one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of all time.
- Only speedy bois and gals should apply.
- Arcade-style soccer game
- Complete weekly and season-long challenges to unlock customization items for free
- 70 unique rewards
- Esports shop
That's a $13 low for this indie puzzle/exploration game. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- compatible with Windows 7 (or newer) and Mac OS 10.8 (or newer)
That's a $30 value. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- first-person psychological horror game
