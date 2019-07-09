New
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Epic All Natural Bison Bacon & Cranberry Jerky Bars 12-Pack for $17.99 with free shipping. At $1.49 per bar, that is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- twelve 1.3 oz. meat bars
- best by November
Amazon · 6 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Morinaga Hi-Chew Sensationally Chewy Japanese Fruit Candy 3.53-oz. Bag
6 for $8 $13
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Morinaga Hi-Chew Sensationally Chewy Japanese Fruit Candy 3.53-oz. Bag 6-Pack in Tropical for $9.96. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $7.96. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and about $5 less than you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon-Brand Grocery Items
20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members 20% off a selection of Amazon-brand grocery items. Plus, get an extra 5% off most items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted brands include Solimo, Wickedly Prime, AmazonFresh, and Happy Belly. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack
$4
free shipping w/Prime
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Name Brand Sunglasses
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals · 1 day ago
Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light
$9
free shipping
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
