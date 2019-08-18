Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Ending today, That Daily Deal offers the Epic All Natural Bacon Jerky Bars 12-Pack in Beef Apple or Pork Maple for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Starbucks Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink 9.5-oz. Glass Bottle 15-Pack in Mocha for $15.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $15.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $1. (For further comparison, it was $3 less in June.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Maruchan Yakisoba 8-Pack in Spicy Chicken for $4.32 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and about $2 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Sandwiches 1-oz. Bag 30-Pack in Cheddar Cheese for $8.73. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $5.67. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 30-Count 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and about $6 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this 10-Piece Stainless Steel Manicure Set for $4.49 with free shipping. That's $11 off and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register