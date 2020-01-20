Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Enviro-Log Earth-Friendly 3-lb Firelog 6-Pack
$11 $20
That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • burns up to 2.5 hours
  • purports to produce 80% less carbon monoxide than traditional firewood
  • Published 49 min ago
