Banggood · 1 hr ago
Enusic Unisex Electric USB Heated Vest
$16 $30
$1 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Apply code "BGHeated7" to get this discount.
  • Air Parcel shipping from China adds $1.30.
  • Uncheck shipping insurance to avoid the $0.44 charge.
Features
  • available in sizes from M to 3XL
  • USB interface charging
  • temperature control
  • polyster carbon fiber is comfortable and skin-friendly
  • smooth and durable zipper
↑ less
Buy from Banggood
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGHeated7"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Banggood
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register