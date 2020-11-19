Opt for in-store pickup to save $23 over what you'd pay for a similar quantity from Walmart. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Pumpkin Spice or Vanilla.
- If you choose not to pickup in store, then it will be $9.99 with free shipping at $49.
Get a 50% discount when you purchase a coffee maker and 25% off beverages with auto-delivery. Or get a Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for Free with a 12-month coffee purchase commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Initial purchase bags free shipping. Thereafter, orders of $29 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite for $84.99 ($18 low)
- 24 boxes of 20/22/24Ct or 24 bags of coffee are required in 12-months to receive free Keurig K-Mini Plus.
- 16 boxes of 20/22/24CT or 16 bags of coffee are required in 12--months to receive 50% off your choice of select coffee makers.
Save on over 200 items, from percolators to milk frothers - plus, bag an extra 10% off or more on select items with coupon code "SCORE". Shop Now at Macy's
- Items eligible for the additional discount are as marked.
- Pictured is the Hotel Collection Duo Stovetop Espresso Maker, which drops to $47.99 via "SCORE" ($52 off)
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 6-oz. to 12-oz. brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- auto shut-off
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Macy's
- Centrifusion technology
- bar-code reading technology provides blend-specific brewing
- uses 3 different capsule sizes
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
With the in-store pickup discount, it's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $21 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
Save on a variety of men's, women's, or kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Belk
- Get an extra 10% off for in-store pickup.
- Shippings adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Presto 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker for $62.99 ($2 low)
It's $21 under what you'd pay at Amazon. You'll need to opt for in-store pickup to get this price. Buy Now at Belk
- Can't pick up? You'll pay $19.99 plus $8.95 for shipping (still a $10 low).
- removable drip tray and water reservoir
- accepts k-cup pods and coffee grounds
- one-touch operation
- automatic shut-off
- Model: ECMK103
