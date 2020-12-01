Opt for in-store pickup to get this price. It's $14 less than a 40-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at Belk
- K-Cup compatible


Stay safe and caffeinated with a free iced or hot coffee. Shop Now
- Front-line responders will receive a hot- or iced- tall brewed coffee at no charge.
Get a 50% discount when you purchase a coffee maker and 25% off beverages with auto-delivery. Or get a Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for Free with a 12-month coffee purchase commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Initial purchase bags free shipping. Thereafter, orders of $29 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite for $84.99 ($18 low)
- 24 boxes of 20/22/24Ct or 24 bags of coffee are required in 12-months to receive free Keurig K-Mini Plus.
- 16 boxes of 20/22/24CT or 16 bags of coffee are required in 12--months to receive 50% off your choice of select coffee makers.
That's a savings of up to $7, and with dozens of brands and flavors available, the best price we've seen for such a large selection of K-Cups. Buy Now at Staples
- Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Coffee for $9.99 (pictured, $2 off)
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 6-oz. to 12-oz. brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- auto shut-off
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
With over 1,000 items on offer, you'll save on smart home devices, laptops, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to take an extra 10% off; shipping adds $8.95 or is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Brookstone Indoor Outdoor Speaker for $26.99 via pickup ($73 off)
That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Morgan Geo pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- Sets include 1 comforter, 2 shams, 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
