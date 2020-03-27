Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Enso Rings · 1 hr ago
Enso Halo Birthstone Silicone Ring
$22 $30
$5 shipping

That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Enso Rings

Tips
  • It's available in several colors (Garnet pictured) in sizes 3 to 12.
  • Silicone is a safe alternative to traditional rings that can cause ring avulsion injuries if they become snagged during an accident.
Features
  • 2.54mm width
  • 1.5mm thickness
  • hypoallergenic
  • engineered w/ Anti Ring Avulsion Technology
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Enso Rings
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register