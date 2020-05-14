Open Offer in New Tab
44 mins ago
Enlightened Low-Calorie Ice Cream Pint or Bar Multipacks
$5 off in cart
free shipping

Save $5 and order some treats that are low in calories and sugar, and high in protein and fiber. That's a decent savings considering it will be delivered straight to your door. Enlightened also donates 50% of the website profits to #GetUsPPE to supply healthcare workers with essential gear. Shop Now

Tips
  • Add selections to cart to get this discount.
  • Orders are shipped free and packaged in a cooler with dry ice to prevent melting.
  • Excludes Keto, Dairy-Free, and Fruit Infusion.
  Expires 5/14/2020
    Published 44 min ago
