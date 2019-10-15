Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the $4.60 in Rakuten points, that's $220 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's a $30 drop from May and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $48 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $474 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
That's $55 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $189.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $5.80 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
