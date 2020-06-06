That's $120 off and the best price we've seen for any Klipsch center channel speaker in nearly 10 years. Buy Now at Newegg
- 0.75" hyperbolic aluminum-dome tweeter
- dual 4.5" woofers w/ ribbed elliptical surround
- 65Hz to 20kHz frequency response
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
You'll pay at least $124 more at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Adorama
- 32Hz to 120Hz frequency response
- 300W peak dynamic power
- 10" copper-spun IMG woofer
- Model: R-100SW
That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
- A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
- 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
- 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
- MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
- Model: R1280T
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save $697 and be the least appreciated neighbour ever with these powerful speakers. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Walnut
- 2 S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- 2 Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 810 SUB 150W 10" Subwoofer
- Model: 1064578 K2
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
It's $55 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- Foldable
- Lightweight
- 3-button inline remote
- Mic
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by ToolSmithDirect via Newegg.
- fine edge with serrated back
- titanium nitride coated stainless steel blade
- sure grip handle
- includes storage sheath
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by B&H Photo Video via Google Shopping
- -22dB noise isolation
- 360mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
Sign In or Register