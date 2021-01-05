New
$6 $18
$1 shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Available in USB C, micro USB, and lightning cable
- And a range of colors (Red pictured)
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 days ago
Link2Home Sofa Socket 10-Foot Extension Cord
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Light or Dark Gray.
- 1 grounded outlet and 2 fast-charging USB ports
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Aukey USB-C 60W PD GaN Charger
$15 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable plug
- Model: PA-D4-US
Amazon · 3 days ago
Anker PowerPort Mini 12W Dual-Port Compact Wall Charger 2-Pack
$12 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- foldable plug
- overvoltage and short-circuit protection
- Model: A2620
eBay · 1 wk ago
Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C Fast Charger Adapter
$12 $18
free shipping
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AnkerDirect via eBay
- compatible with many iPhones and Android phones, as well as the Nintendo Switch
- Model: A2616
