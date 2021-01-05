New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 42 mins ago
Energy Flow LED Charging Cable
$6 $18
$1 shipping

It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Available in USB C, micro USB, and lightning cable
  • And a range of colors (Red pictured)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers That Daily Deal
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register