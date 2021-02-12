New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 12 mins ago
$5 $18
$1 shipping
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Available in USB C, micro USB, and lightning cable
- And a range of colors (Red pictured)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Blitzforce 65W USB-C GaN Wall Charger
$9 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 50% off coupon and apply code "3CDSLHOD" for $31 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by RAVpro via Amazon.
Features
- built-in protection device to prevent overcharging, overheating, and short circuit
- 65W PD 3.0 port
- foldable pins
- LED indicator light
- Model: BZ-PC002
Tanga · 1 day ago
3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
$18 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $52 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- built-in smart chip provides temperature control and voltage protection
- anti-slip silicone design
- simultaneously charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch
Amazon · 3 days ago
Aukey 20W USB-C Charger 2-Pack
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- quick charge 3.0
- Model: PA-F5
Tanga · 2 wks ago
5-Port USB Charging Station
$10 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- compatible with USB devices
- 20W total power output
- measures 3" x 2.5" x 4.5"
Sign In or Register