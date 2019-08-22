Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Energizer Vision LED Headlamp Flashlight for $8.37. Choose free in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Amazon charges the same, with free shipping for Prime members.) That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Buy Now
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $1.
Update: The price has increased to $9.20. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "Y0628LMX" cuts the starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sterno Home Paradise 50-watt Landscape Lighting Transformer for $37.61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22.
Update: The price has increased to $38.65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Energizer AA Max Alkaline Batteries 8-Pack for $4.08 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now
