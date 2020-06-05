New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$4 $11
$1 shipping
That's $2 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- motion-sensor rang of up to 20 feet
- 40-lumen output
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Designers Fountain Address Light
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
LightInTheBox · 1 mo ago
32.8-ft. LED Color-Changing Light Strip
$13 $14
$4 shipping
That's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Apply code "LITBWM10" and uncheck the 69-cent shipping insurance to get this deal.
- It may take up to 6 weeks to arrive if you choose the cheapest shipping option.
Features
- flexible and cuttable
- remote control
- dimmable
Amazon · 1 day ago
Cynlink 60W LED Garage Light
$19 $26
free shipping
Save 25% with coupon code "7L8CEQ6V". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Erketech via Amazon.
Features
- 180° to 360° adjustable angle
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- 6,000-lumen
Pottery Barn · 1 mo ago
Globe 8-Light String Lights
$5 $17
curbside pickup
Take $12 off this string light set to enjoy indoors or outdoors. Buy Now at Pottery Barn
Features
- connects with up to 3 strands
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Reebok Men's Drawstring Performance Shorts
$10 $30
$2.49 shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping now adds $2.49. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Color is selected at random.
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
Wireless 360° Rotating Area Light 2-Pack
$9 $25
$1 shipping
Save at least $21 and be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Add 3 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
UntilGone · 1 day ago
Energizer AA or AAA Max Alkaline Batteries 100-Pack
$42 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "746MAX" to get the best price we could find for this quantity by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- up to 10 years shelf life
Sign In or Register