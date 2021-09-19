It's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Rose pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- includes 1L, 1.5L, 2L, and 3L mixing bowls
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
Apply coupon code "80HNLV3L" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LYFashionhui via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
That's the best shipped price we could find by $8, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- makes and serves up to 10-cups
- no oil or butter required
- made of heat resistant silicone
- top-rack dishwasher safe
- Model: 102-729-005
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Plus, coupon code "ACVIP10" takes an extra 10% off $75 or more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- protects against burns
Save on over 62,000 items for the home, clothing, accessories, shoes, and more. Towels start from $5, women's tops from $6, men's T-shirts from $9, cookware from $8, women's sweaters from $17, and men's jeans from $20. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
