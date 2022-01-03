Save on over 40 options, starting from $8 per sq. ft. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- Pictured is the Emser Entity Spirit Stone and Glass Border Tile 15-Pack for $198.16 ($85 off)
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
This keyless door lock is at Amazon's all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by American Door Jammer via Amazon
Save on lights, tableware, figurines, garland, wrapping paper, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler 10-Light 6-Point Capiz Star Treetop for $20 ($9 low).
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $1. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Hull Master 400-lb. Capacity 1" x 15 Foot Ratcheting Tie Downs 4-Pack for $8.99 ($5 off).
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on almost three dozen items, including treadmills, exercise bikes, weight lifting equipment, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the ProForm 100-lb 10-Piece Rubber Dumbbell Set for $180 ($119 off).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register