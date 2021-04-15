Most stores only stock this in bulk for well over $100. Buy Now at Build.com
- Shipping starts at $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- In several colors (Perspective Pure Clay pictured).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
Create a grass, wood, or stone effect with prices starting under $20. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Mats Inc. Bergo Spring Grass Loose Lay/Snap in Tiles 14-Pack for $56.99 ($25 off).
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20 to 80 PSI operating range
- up to a 1.5-GPM flow rate
- battery-powered ignition (via two "D" cell batteries)
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 2 sturdy end brackets, 6 universal hooks, and accessories
- Model: 90101
That's $5.98 per square foot and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Build.com
- In Tan / White / Gray blend.
- 9.9-square feet of coverage
- natural Indonesian stone
- Model: MT-L3RTWG
Save on fixtures for your kitchen, bathroom, back yard and more, from brands including Kohler, Bosch, and Kwikset. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping. (Marked items get no-minimum free 2-day shipping.)
- Pictured is the Kohler Awaken 2 GPM Multifunction Shower Head in Polished Chrome for $28.59 (low by $7).
Get all the items on your spring "honey do" list and save. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping.
Shop over 3,000 items, including lighting, kitchen and bathroom hardware, faucets, toilets, home decor, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- View all available items by clicking on the "Clearance" tab, then "Best Buys Under $100".
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Kichler Wedgeport 3-Fixture Bathroom Light for $29.34 (low by $59).
Sign In or Register