Walmart · 18 mins ago
Emsco Group 24" Rail Planter
$13 $20
free shipping w/ $35

That's a low by $3 on the perfect piece of the outdoors that you can bring into your home. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but if your order totals $35 you'll get it shipped for free.
Features
  • 24" rail planter
  • Fits rails 1" to 6" widths
  • Includes fasteners
  • color may vary
