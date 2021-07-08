Empower Fit Pro Smartwatch w/ 3 Bands for $39

It's massively discounted at $91 under list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- 1.4" screen size
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 160mAh battery
- Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.2+ supported
- 3 to 5 days run time
- 1x charging dock
- Temperature and forecast
- Tracker
- Sleeper monitor
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "QE8N26EN" for a savings of $240. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hongyzy via Amazon.
- heart rate monitor
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 1.28" touch display
That's a savings of $30 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Blackview
- IP68 waterproof rating
- 1.3" color display
- 10-day battery life
- heart rate monitor
- GPS tracking
- notifications
These mostly go for around $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
That's a savings of at least $20 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
Even with the $4.99 membership to get it shipped, that's $21 less than you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Includes 5 extra bonus batteries
That's a savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 monthly membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
It's a big discount at $61 under list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- In assorted colors.
Save on bedding, small appliances, storage, chargers, office supplies, and more. Shop Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Two Elephants Dual Edge Grip Ultra Sharp Knife Sharpener 2-Pack for $17 ($63 off).
Sign In or Register