Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch w/ Three Interchangeable Bands for $29
New
Ends Today
SideDeal · 31 mins ago
Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch w/ Three Interchangeable Bands
$29 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping, and save $101 off list plus the $8.99 flat shipping fee. Buy Now at SideDeal

Features
  • Black, Blue, and Pink watch bands
  • Health functions
  • 160mAh battery
  • Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.2+
  • Charging cable
  • Sleep monitor
  • Temperature and forecast
  • Alarm
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches SideDeal
Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register