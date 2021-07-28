Emporio Armani Men's 44mm Titan Smartwatch for $38
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Emporio Armani Men's 44mm Titan Smartwatch
$38 $375
That's the best price we could find by $141. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Opt for ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
  • Quartz movement
  • HR monitor
  • 3 ATM water resistance
