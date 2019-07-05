New
Walmart · 11 mins ago
$10 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the EmojiPals Kids' Rainbow 24" x 50" Hooded Towel for $9.75. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Context Bath Towel Set 2-Pack
$8 $26
free shipping
Bluehaze via Rakuten offers the Context 28x55" Bath Towel Set 2-Pack in Turquoise for $10.40. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.32. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Llutny Microfiber Beach Towel
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Towel Master via Amazon offers the Llutny 63" x 31" Microfiber Beach Towel in Fish for $19.99. Coupon code "L34OTEEM" drops the price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Other size/color combinations drop from $10.79 using the same code.
Features
- quick drying
- sand free
- 63" x 31"
Amazon · 1 day ago
Eccomum Hooded Baby Towel and Wash Cloth Set
$15 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Rainmberme via Amazon offers the Eccomum Organic Bamboo Hooded Baby Towel and Wash Cloth Set for $18.88. Clip the 6% coupon on the page and apply coupon code "R4R3B7T4" to cut the price to $13.86. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The 6% clip coupon is gone, so the price is now $14.99. Buy Now
Update: The 6% clip coupon is gone, so the price is now $14.99. Buy Now
Features
- 2 wash cloths included
- towel measures 35" x 35"
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $5
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
