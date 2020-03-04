Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 18 mins ago
Emirates International Flights
from $727 roundtrip

That's the best price for select routes on comparable 5-star airlines by at least $151. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) with arrival in Dubai, UAE (DXB) on April 14 and return on April 21.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 4 for travel from March 2 through May 5.
  • Expires 3/4/2020
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
