from $450 roundtrip
Emirates Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip international fares, with prices starting from $449.63. That's the lowest price we've seen for such flights on Emirates and the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable carriers now by at least $69. Book this travel deal by July 7 for travel from July 15 through April 30. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (JFK) with arrival in Milan, Italy (MXP) on September 16 and return on September 20.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expires 7/7/2019
Published 1 hr ago
DealBase · 2 hrs ago
Southwest Low Fares on Fall Flights
from $40 1-way
Southwest Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way flights on over 200 routes with prices starting at $39.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $18. Book this travel deal by July 4 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Shop Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found a lower price on flights departing on September 10 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expedia · 1 mo ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
DealBase · 4 hrs ago
Singapore Airlines Flights to Asia and Europe
from $612 Roundtrip
Singapore Airlines via DealBase offers select round-trip flights to Asia and Europe, with prices starting from $612.07. That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $31. Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through November 30. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Singapore Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on November 12 from Seattle, WA (SEA) to Manila, Philippines (MNL), with return on November 20.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 2 wks ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to China
from $375 roundtrip
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select roundtrip flights to China, with prices starting from $375.47. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $402. (For further comparison, you'd pay at least $39 more to fly on a 4-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale.
- On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 3 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 10.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 1 wk ago
Aer Lingus Fall Flights to Ireland
from $421 Round-Trip
Aer Lingus via DealBase offers round-trip fall flights to Ireland, with prices starting from $421. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $120. Book this travel deal by July 16 for travel from September 1 through October 31. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 11 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 19.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
