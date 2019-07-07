New
Emirates International Fares
from $450 roundtrip
Emirates Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip international fares, with prices starting from $449.63. That's the lowest price we've seen for such flights on Emirates and the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable carriers now by at least $69. Book this travel deal by July 7 for travel from July 15 through April 30. Buy Now
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (JFK) with arrival in Milan, Italy (MXP) on September 16 and return on September 20.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 7/7/2019
