DealBase · 1 hr ago
Emirates International Fares
from $449 roundtrip

Emirates Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip international fares, with prices starting from $449.03. That's the lowest price we've seen for such flights on Emirates and the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable carriers now by at least $31. Book this travel deal by August 4 for travel from August 8 through April 30, 2020. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (JFK) with arrival in Milan, Italy (MXP) on September 22 and return on September 26.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/4/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
