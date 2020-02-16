Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Emirates Airlines Valentine's Day International Fares
from $877 for 2 round-trip $1,046

That's the best price we could find for select routes on a comparable 4-star carrier by $170. Destinations include Milan, Italy; Bali, Indonesia; Dubai, UAE; Athens, Greece; and more. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "Continue to this offer" to see this sale. (You must purchase two tickets in the same transaction to get this deal.)
  • We found this price on flights departing on March 24 from New York, NY (JFK) to Milan, Italy (MXP), with return on March 31.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by February 16 for flights through November 15.
  • Expires 2/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
