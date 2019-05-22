Emirates Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip international airfare with prices starting from $516.13. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by at least $13. Book this travel deal by May 24 for travel through November 20. Shop Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Emirates Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower prices within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (JFK), with arrival in Milan, Italy (MXP) on September 24 and return on October 1.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.